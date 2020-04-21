|
James Campbell
Fairfield - James C. Campbell, 88, April 20, 2020, Fairfield. Beloved husband of the late Addie L. Campbell (nee Bays), devoted father of Peggy Jean Pieper (Ron), A.Gregory Campbell (Paula) & Jeffrey L. Campbell (Peggy), beloved son of the late Reva Bell Collison & Arthur B. Campbell & dear brother of Peggy Ann Hartlaub. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren & 2 great great grandchildren. Jim was a '49 graduate of Taylor High School, a member of North Bend Lodge #346 F&AM & a 36 year employee of Procter & Gamble. Services at the convenience of the family with interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Cleves. Public memorial gathering to be announced at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Queen City Hospice. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020