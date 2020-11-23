James Coleman
Cincinnati - Coleman, James G. beloved husband of Rose Marie Coleman (nee Culp) for 51 years. Dear brother of Mary Ruth Weich (Ronald). Brother in law of Gregory Culp. James passed away November 21, 2020 at the age of 84 after a brief illness.
Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine Street in Carthage. On Friday November 27 from 10 A.M. until the time of service at 11 A.M.
Donations may be made to St. Rita School for the Deaf or a charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be made at hodappfuneralhome.com