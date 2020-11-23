1/
James Coleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Coleman

Cincinnati - Coleman, James G. beloved husband of Rose Marie Coleman (nee Culp) for 51 years. Dear brother of Mary Ruth Weich (Ronald). Brother in law of Gregory Culp. James passed away November 21, 2020 at the age of 84 after a brief illness.

Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine Street in Carthage. On Friday November 27 from 10 A.M. until the time of service at 11 A.M.

Donations may be made to St. Rita School for the Deaf or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be made at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved