Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Corns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Corns

Obituary Condolences

James Corns Obituary
James Corns

Fort Thomas - James W. Corns, 82, of Fort Thomas, passed away on April 13, 2019 at UC Medical Center. James is survived by his Wife of 48 years, Ruth (nee Crawford) Corns of Fort Thomas, KY, Daughters, Angela Corns of Ft. Thomas and Candi Erpenbeck of Ft. Thomas, 3 Granddaughters, 2 Great Granddaughters and Sister, Lynda Myers of Monroe, MI. He was a Military Policeman in the U.S. Army for 20 years where he severed in the Philippines, Japan, Korea, Germany and two tours of Vietnam. Visitation will be held 8:30 am to 9:30 am, Friday, April 19 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas, followed by services at 9:45 am with Michael Sweeney, officiating. Burial will take place in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, Kentucky. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now