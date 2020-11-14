James CumminsLatonia - James "Rock" "PawPaw Rock" Cleo Cummins, age 87, of Latonia, Kentucky passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born in Covington, Kentucky on March 10, 1933 to Cleo Wilson Cummins and Pearl Ellen Cummins (nee Hitch). Rock enjoyed shooting pool, throwing darts, fishing, and playing poker.He was an avid movie watcher and was often found watching old westerns and comedies. In his younger years, he loved racing cars and competing in jeep hill climbs. Above all Paw Paw Rock loved getting together with his family. He will be remembered most by his ability to surprise you with his unintentional humor. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dale L Cummins, daughter, Karen M Yelton. James is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Betty J. Cummins (nee Fox); daughters, Beverly A. (Harvey) Wolfe, Laura J. Tucker; grandchildren, Sean M. Wolfe, Matthew J. Wolfe, Angie M. (Kenny) Johnson, Holly L. (Jason) York, Eric P. (Natasha) Tucker; 6 great-grandchildren; beloved cats, Pretty Boy and Tiger; and a host of other family members and friends. In loving memory of James, contributions may be made to the Stray Animal Adoption Program, 8145 Connector Dr, Florence, KY 41042. Services will be held at a later date.