James D. McCormack
Colerain Twp., formerly of Ross, OH - Age 80 passed away on September 21, 2020. Former bank manager at Provident Bank. He was the beloved husband of Joyce (McFarland) McCormack; father of Jeffrey (Jennifer); grandfather of Jared, Joshua, and Jessica; brother of Holly Yeatts and the late Gerald (Nicki) McCormack. Visitation Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services Saturday at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Memorials to the First Baptist Church of Ross, 2573 School Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
