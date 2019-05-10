|
James D. Rice
Union - James D. Rice, 88, passed away peacefully at home with his family Saturday May 4th. James was born in Stanton, Ky to Charles W. and Marie Hall Rice. James was preceded in death by his son Kim J. Rice and his grandson Jacob D. Rice. James served his country in the United States Army during WWII and the Korean Conflict. James loved community service such as the Riversweep and gave 25 years of dedicated service to keeping Boone County clean. He also loved spending time at the Rabbit Hash General Store and Union BP where he never met a stranger. James was a charter member of The Moonlite Hunting and Fishing Club and was a life member of The Bradford Masonic Lodge in Independence Ky. He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years Gertrude Huffman Rice, sons Jimbo Rice (Cristal), Timothy Rice (Denise), and Tommy Rice (Elizabeth). His daughters Denice Rader (Wm. Bud), Diana Rice (Sandra) and Donna Rice (Theresa). He was the funny and loving grandpa of 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday May 11th at Moonlite Hunting and Fishing Club 3655 Possum Path in Burlington, Ky. 41005 The celebration will end with a Masonic Service by The Bradford Lodge and a salute from his grandchildren.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 10, 2019