|
|
James D. "Jimmy" Souder
Sharonville - James D. "Jimmy" Souder beloved son of Diana (nee Shelley) and the late James R. "Jim" Souder, dear grandson of James G. and the late Emily Souder, and the late Aurba and Surforna Shelley, also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. June 11, 2019. Age 30 years. Residence Sharonville. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sat. June 15, at 12 Noon. Friends may visit on Sat. from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 13, 2019