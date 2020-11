James Dale Auvil SrJames Dale Auvil Sr.,November 6, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived his children James Auvil Jr. and his wife Julie, Donna Auvil. Also by his grandsons Paul and Dylan. Service's were held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to louieslegacy.org/ donate.To leave online condolences please go to www.springgrove.org