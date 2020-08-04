1/1
James David Linton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James David Linton

Erlanger - James David Linton, 55, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was an employee of Newlywed Foods in Erlanger. James loved fishing, hunting and having a good time and especially loved his two dogs Blue and Cricket. He was preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Joan Linton.

Survivors include his wife Dot Baker Linton; three daughters Wanda Linton, Crista (Doug) Sexton and Joan Meese; two sons Ron (Heather) Brookover and Cary (Anne) Meese; three grandchildren Michael, Ethan and Clayton; also survived by several siblings and many other family members and friends.

Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020 and funeral service 11 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery. For online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com

Remember to wear masks and observe social distancing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved