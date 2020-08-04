James David Linton
Erlanger - James David Linton, 55, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was an employee of Newlywed Foods in Erlanger. James loved fishing, hunting and having a good time and especially loved his two dogs Blue and Cricket. He was preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Joan Linton.
Survivors include his wife Dot Baker Linton; three daughters Wanda Linton, Crista (Doug) Sexton and Joan Meese; two sons Ron (Heather) Brookover and Cary (Anne) Meese; three grandchildren Michael, Ethan and Clayton; also survived by several siblings and many other family members and friends.
Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020 and funeral service 11 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery. For online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com
Remember to wear masks and observe social distancing.