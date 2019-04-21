|
James Day Kuras
Cincinnati - James Day Kuras, passed away on April 18, 2019 at the age of 79. Survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Natalie (nee DuBrul), his children of whom he loved and was very proud of; Kelley (Gary) Vercauteren, Patrick James Kuras, Joseph Kevin (Claire Ouimet) Kuras, and Lesley (Joe) Otten, his grandchildren who brought more joy to him throughout the years; Brian Bottei, Laura Bottei, Ben Kuras, Emily Kuras, and Natalie Otten, his brother; Bob (Susan) Kuras, and his extended family; Patricia Nolan Pendry (Michael), Christine Walanka (Marc), a joyful Family Orchard. Jim began his career at Procter and Gamble after graduating from Notre Dame in 1962. He then moved into advertising where he worked in Cleveland and New York for agencies with The Interpublic Group of Companies and the Omnicom Group Inc. His hobbies included woodworking, fishing, hunting and boating. Most recently, he and Natalie lived in Naples, FL, where Jim spent almost every day fishing on the Gulf of Mexico. After moving to Naples in 2004, Jim was active in the Pelican Isle Yacht Club, he served on the Board of Directors and was Commodore in 2012-2013. Jim was born in Michigan and it was always his favorite place. He enjoyed summertime fishing on the many little lakes in northern Michigan. The family sends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Arden Courts of Anderson and Heartland Hospice for their loving and tender care as Jim struggled with dementia. They helped him maintain his dignity until the end. A private service will be held in Cincinnati and a Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Glen Arbor, MI. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trial North, Suite 21, Naples, FL, 34102, or Naples Senior Center, 5025 Castello Dr., Naples, FL 34103, or Heartland , 3960 Red Bank Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019