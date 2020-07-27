1/1
James Dennis Lyons Sr.
James Dennis Lyons, Sr.

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Bredestege) Lyons for 60 years, went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020, at the age of 83. Devoted father of Patty (Steve) Brickner, Dennis (Teresa) Lyons and Theresa (Pete) Triantafilou. Cherished grandfather of Michelle (Adam) Rose, Casey (Alexis) Brickner, Pete (Miranda) Triantafilou, Brett (Devan Miller) Triantafilou, Marina and Nathan Triantafilou, Jimmy and Dylan Lyons. Loving great-grandfather to Marlowe and Julian Rose, Ana and Mila Triantafilou. Survived by his brother, Terry Lyons. He was proud to be a retired Captain in the Cincinnati Fire Department. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Gilligan Funeral Home, 3671 Warsaw Avenue, Cincinnati, OH. Funeral Service will be held at St. Lawrence Church at 10:30 a.m., 3680 Warsaw Avenue. Burial immediately following at the New St. Joseph Cemetery, 4500 Foley Road. Memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
