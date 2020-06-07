James Donald Clark Jr.



New Richmond - James Donald Clark Jr., 53, of New Richmond, passed away on June 3, 2020. James was born September 11, 1966, in Cincinnati, OH to Charolette Willis (John), and the late James Donald Clark Sr. Beloved father of Christie Lang (Jeff), Ryann Clark, Autumn Clark (Ame Lyne), Kenneth Clark (Kelly), Victoria Booker, Ashlee Booker, and Corey Clark. Grandfather of Jacob, Nathaniel, Ariel, Teagann, Sofia, Ezabel, Travis, Adelynne, and Meera. Brother of Mariah Dawn Sigmon (Luck), and Adam Clark. Uncle of Ciara and Adam Clark. A memorial gathering will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 200 Western Ave. New Richmond, OH, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 5:00 PM until time of memorial service at 8:00 PM.









