James Dorger
James Dorger

Florence - J. Samuel "Sam" Dorger Sr., 97, of Florence, passed away at his residence Friday July 10, 2020. He was a WWII Army Veteran, a longtime member of Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger, a retired inspector for the General Electric Jet Engine Division in Evendale, OH and a member of Ralph Fulton V.F.W. Post #6423 in Elsmere. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth F. Mellor Dorger; son, Michael P. Dorger and parents, Dr. Philip and Euna Croley Dorger. Survivors include a daughter, Maria (Don) Dorger-Strickland; sons, James S. "Sam" (Rose) Dorger Jr, Mark (Roberta) Dorger; Philip (Darlene) Dorger, Albert Dorger and David (Paula) Dorger; daughter in law, Lisa M. Dorger; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Noon Wednesday July 15th at Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger with a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Entombment at St. Mary Mausoleum, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 7388 Turfway Road Florence, KY 41042. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER is serving the family. Online guest book at www. middendorfbullock.com








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mary Queen of Heaven Church
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Mary Queen of Heaven Church
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 431-1718
