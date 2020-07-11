James Dorger
Florence - J. Samuel "Sam" Dorger Sr., 97, of Florence, passed away at his residence Friday July 10, 2020. He was a WWII Army Veteran, a longtime member of Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger, a retired inspector for the General Electric Jet Engine Division in Evendale, OH and a member of Ralph Fulton V.F.W. Post #6423 in Elsmere. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth F. Mellor Dorger; son, Michael P. Dorger and parents, Dr. Philip and Euna Croley Dorger. Survivors include a daughter, Maria (Don) Dorger-Strickland; sons, James S. "Sam" (Rose) Dorger Jr, Mark (Roberta) Dorger; Philip (Darlene) Dorger, Albert Dorger and David (Paula) Dorger; daughter in law, Lisa M. Dorger; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Noon Wednesday July 15th at Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger with a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Entombment at St. Mary Mausoleum, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 7388 Turfway Road Florence, KY 41042. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER is serving the family. Online guest book at www. middendorfbullock.com