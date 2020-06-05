James E. Allender
Greendale, IN - passed on May 30, 2020. He was born on December 6, 1933 in Lexington, KY to the late Elbert & Geneva (nee Childs) Allender. Jim graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with 2 Masters degrees & began his teaching career at Taft High School in 1963. He then became the Assistant Principal at Walnut Hills High School & worked his way up to Director of Administrator Services at Cincinnati Public Schools retiring in 1998. Jim's passion was photography. He enjoyed taking pictures at wedding & family functions for many friends & clients over the years. Jim also taught Sunday School at local churches & a tireless volunteer. He gave of his time at the Lawrenceburg Library, High Point Health Hospital & the Clearing House in Aurora. He will be greatly missed by his family: his loving wife of 30 years Susan (nee Menard) Allender; beloved children: Gregory (Mindy) Allender, Doug (Charlotte) Allender, Carol (Tom) Daria, Courtney (Chris) Rodewig; cherished grandchildren: Nicole, Jacob, Olivia, Brandon, Sean, Chadd, Brian, Adam, Hannah, Andrew, Anna Elizabeth & Elly Kate; dear mother-in-law: Mary A. Menard & his dog Tucker. A Celebration of Jim's life will be conducted at a later date with burial of remains at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison, IN. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church or Loving Hearts Hospice. www.braterfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.