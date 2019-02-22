|
James E. "Jim" Bartlett
Woodlawn - James (Jim) Bartlett, 79, from Woodlawn, passed peacefully onto Heaven on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Jim had a blessed life with his beloved wife Janie he adored for 56 years. She was his loving caregiver who surrounded him day in and day out taking the best care of him throughout his illness. Jim was preceded in death by his daughter Tracy Bartlett Seimer, grandson Patrick James Waters, parents Henrietta and Louis Bartlett, sisters Betty Sterling, Elaine Brenning & Patty Cooney and brothers, Al, Roy & Mel Bartlett who welcomed Jim at Heaven's gates with big hugs and kisses. Jim is survived by his wife Janie, daughters Jackie (Brian) Waters & Joy (Gregg) Huber, 5 grandchildren: Stephanie (Rob) Lewis, Chaz (Stacey) Siemer, Austin (Abby) Siemer, Olivia & Blake Huber and his great grandchildren that made him smile, Sutton, Gemma, Maddie and baby Siemer (mommy Stacey and Daddy Chaz) coming in April. He is also survived by sisters, June Schmuckie & Louette Jones, brother Bobby Bartlett, and he was Uncle Jimmy to many nieces & nephews. Jimmy grew up believing that family was everything. He credited his mom and dad for being his role models. He was a part of his dads' business, Bartlett's Auto body for years and loved it. He branched out to be an insurance appraiser and successful body shop manager at some of the largest local dealerships. He loved his cars and had many cool cars in his collection. In his final years after his strokes he would look though his auto trader books dreaming of buying himself and his wife another cool old car or camper. Jim was a volunteer for Woodlawn Fire Department, and he served in the Army reserves for 7 years. He loved camping, especially at Bartlett's Sun Valley acres. Jim was a proud democrat and though Jim was shy man, he was always willing to discuss his politic views in the hopes that everyone could treated equally and fairly in this country. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 (https://rem.ax/2Ej6025), Cancer Free Kids (https://rem.ax/2SOKPOj), NKY Hates Heroin (https://rem.ax/2V8InPk) or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017 (https://rem.ax/2Em38Sp). Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, February 24th at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, February 25th at St. Therese Church, Southgate. Jim will be laid to rest at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, and there will a reception at the Southgate Community Center following the burial. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019