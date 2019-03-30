Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bullittsville Christian Church
3094 Petersburg Road,
Burlington, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Bullittsville Christian Church
3094 Petersburg Road
Burlington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bullock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Bullock

Obituary Condolences

James E. Bullock Obituary
James E. Bullock

Alexandria - James E. "Jimmy" Bullock, 72 of Alexandria and formerly of Hebron passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was a retired Tool & Die Maker for Ford Motor Company in Sharonville retiring with 37 years of service. He was a member and Deacon of Bullittsville Christian Church, member of U.A.W. Local #863 and he enjoyed building model cars and solving Crossword puzzles. He was preceded in death by his parents, James G. and Elizabeth "Deanie" Cress Bullock. Surviving is his wife, Sharon "Sherrie" Bullock; sons, James "Jay" Bullock of Alexandria, Jon Christian (Beverly) Bullock of Dry Ridge and Jason Everett Bullock of Alexandria; step daughter, Kristi (Anthony) Bryant of Alexandria; brother, Joe (Cindy) Bullock of Burlington; sisters, Brenda (Terry) Roberts of Hebron and Bonnie (Greg) Brown of Arvada, CO; 4 grandchildren, Michael, Kelsey, Shae and Jeremy; 3 step grandchildren, Hailey, Tyler and Bradley and 2 great grandchildren, Landon and Michaela. Visitation 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Tuesday, April 2nd at Bullittsville Christian Church, 3094 Petersburg Road, Burlington, KY 41005. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Burlington Cemetery, Burlington. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL, HEBRON is serving the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bullittsville Christian Church. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now