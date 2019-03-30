|
James E. Bullock
Alexandria - James E. "Jimmy" Bullock, 72 of Alexandria and formerly of Hebron passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was a retired Tool & Die Maker for Ford Motor Company in Sharonville retiring with 37 years of service. He was a member and Deacon of Bullittsville Christian Church, member of U.A.W. Local #863 and he enjoyed building model cars and solving Crossword puzzles. He was preceded in death by his parents, James G. and Elizabeth "Deanie" Cress Bullock. Surviving is his wife, Sharon "Sherrie" Bullock; sons, James "Jay" Bullock of Alexandria, Jon Christian (Beverly) Bullock of Dry Ridge and Jason Everett Bullock of Alexandria; step daughter, Kristi (Anthony) Bryant of Alexandria; brother, Joe (Cindy) Bullock of Burlington; sisters, Brenda (Terry) Roberts of Hebron and Bonnie (Greg) Brown of Arvada, CO; 4 grandchildren, Michael, Kelsey, Shae and Jeremy; 3 step grandchildren, Hailey, Tyler and Bradley and 2 great grandchildren, Landon and Michaela. Visitation 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Tuesday, April 2nd at Bullittsville Christian Church, 3094 Petersburg Road, Burlington, KY 41005. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Burlington Cemetery, Burlington. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL, HEBRON is serving the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bullittsville Christian Church. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 30, 2019