James E. "Jim" Hornschemeier
Anderson Twp. - James E. "Jim" Hornschemeier, age 83 of Anderson Twp. was welcomed into Heaven on his son Tom's birthday, July 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa.
He was preceded in death by two of his children, Tom and Michael Hornschemeier and his sister, Jane Hirschauer. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marilyn Hornschemeier (nee Monahan), daughters, Pamela Ecker (Steve), Tina Waddell (Jeff), and son Ken Hornschemeier (Maureen). He was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Nicole Waddell, Ashley (Matt) Shea, Logan (Michelle) Waddell, Taylor (Kyle Hoffmann), Ryan, James, Celeste, Justin, Chloe, and Colton Hornschemeier, 3 great-grandchildren, Landon, Will, Elle and another one on the way. Jim loved spending time with his family and close friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Guardian Angels Church on Friday, August 2 at 12 pm. Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 11 am to 12 pm.
If desired, memorials may be directed to the , ALS Association, or the . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 31, 2019