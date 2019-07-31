Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Guardian Angels Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Guardian Angels Church
James E. "Jim" Hornschemeier

James E. "Jim" Hornschemeier Obituary
James E. "Jim" Hornschemeier

Anderson Twp. - James E. "Jim" Hornschemeier, age 83 of Anderson Twp. was welcomed into Heaven on his son Tom's birthday, July 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa.

He was preceded in death by two of his children, Tom and Michael Hornschemeier and his sister, Jane Hirschauer. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marilyn Hornschemeier (nee Monahan), daughters, Pamela Ecker (Steve), Tina Waddell (Jeff), and son Ken Hornschemeier (Maureen). He was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Nicole Waddell, Ashley (Matt) Shea, Logan (Michelle) Waddell, Taylor (Kyle Hoffmann), Ryan, James, Celeste, Justin, Chloe, and Colton Hornschemeier, 3 great-grandchildren, Landon, Will, Elle and another one on the way. Jim loved spending time with his family and close friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Guardian Angels Church on Friday, August 2 at 12 pm. Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 11 am to 12 pm.

If desired, memorials may be directed to the , ALS Association, or the . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 31, 2019
