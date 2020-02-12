|
James E. Kern Jr. (Jim)
El Dorado Hill, CA - James E. Kern Jr. (Jim) passed away peacefully at age 70 at his home in El Dorado Hills, California on January 30, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Jim was the son of the late James and Shirley Kern of Cincinnati and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years Susan (Wood) Kern and his daughter Jennifer Kern Weiss (Jason). In addition he is survived by his beloved grandchildren Jacob and Juliette Weiss, and Jackson and Ellie Kern, and their mother Jessica. Tragically his son Todd Kern, at age 38, predeceased him by just weeks. He is also survived by this sister Bonnie Kern White, and brother's Bruce Kern (Holly) and Jeffrey Kern (Doreen) and many nieces and nephews.
Jim graduated from Moeller High School, Xavier University- Bachelors Degree, and the University of Cincinnati- Master's Degree. Professionally, Jim was a custom home builder who loved creating unique and beautiful homes for his clients and family. Jim and Susan built six custom homes together for their own family in Cincinnati, Ohio and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida before relocating to California in 2003 to be closer to their daughter and her family. He was always involved in his community through various Homeowner Associations and volunteering on the Grand Jury. Jim had various hobbies from golf to gardening but in the last few years spent most of his time palling about with his grandson Jackson. He is best remembered for his intellect and wicked sense of humor. He had little interest in "political correctness" and was always finding humor in every situation.
A memorial service will be held in the spring for Jim Kern and his son Todd. The date and place have not yet been determined. His family extends their sincerest appreciation to friends and family that provided so much support. In memory of Jim Kern please plan a special meal with loved ones or make a gift to an organization of your choice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020