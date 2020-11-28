1/1
James E. McCown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. McCown

Maineville - James E. McCown passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 92. He was the beloved husband of 66 years to the late June (nee Davy) McCown. Loving father of Vickie (David) Surber, Brenda Madden, Sheila McCown, Michael McCown and Jim (Teka) McCown. Proud grandfather of Becky, Molly, Patrick, Lisa, Justin, Jeffrey and the late Jimmy. Great grandfather of Laura and Jordan. Owner of McCown Firestone in Sharonville. Friends will be received Tuesday, December 1 from 10-11 AM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland. Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 944 E 22&3, Morrow. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. tuftsschildmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes Loveland-Symmes-Maineville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved