James E. Steffen "Tiny"
Union - James E. Steffen "Tiny", 77, of Union KY, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood KY. He was retired from Sears Roebuck and Co. after 27 years of service and managed Indiana Monument Company. He was a member of the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame as well as Covington Catholic High School Hall of Fame. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Elizabeth "Taffy" Steffen (nee Griswold). Survivors include his son Tim (Shannon) Steffen, son Joe (Danielle) Steffen, daughter Molly (Jimmy) Judge, daughter Carrie Judd, daughter Laura Steffen, daughter Lesley (Eric) Moore, brother Richard (Diane) Steffen and sister Rose Unkraut. Also, surviving are grandchildren Adam, Dylan, Lauren, Charlie, Tyler, Olivia, Ruby, Dawson, Ryan, and great-grandchild Quinn. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 9am to 10am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St Henry Church in Elsmere, KY. A reception will follow the funeral mass at the Erlanger Lions Club 5996 Belair Dr, Erlanger, KY 41018. Burial of cremains will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tim Shields Class of '61 Scholarship Fund 1600 Dixie Hwy, Park Hills KY, 41011. Online condolences can be sent at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020