James E. "Jim" Testerman
Maineville - James E. "Jim" Testerman of Maineville, OH. Beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Streiff) Testerman. Dear father of Jennifer (Tyler) Olds. Loving Papaw of Kaylee Olds. Cherished son of Earl (late Carole) Testerman. Devoted brother of Don (Brenda) Testerman, Ed (late Teresa) Testerman and Daniel Testerman. Jim is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Jim passed away on August 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and daughter. Jim was born on August 9, 1953. Jim played football and basketball for Kings Mills High School from 1967-1971. He was MVP in both sports and earned Ft. Ancient Valley all-league honors for three straight years. He was a tight end and linebacker in football and center in basketball, averaging 21 points as a senior. In 1988, Jim was in the first class inducted into the Kings High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Jim played basketball on a full scholarship for the University of Dayton from 1971-1974. After college Jim played basketball in Europe. Jim's greatest love in his life was for his family. Jim demonstrated this love every day of his life. He visited his father and his mother, until her death, on a daily basis. He was a proud Papaw who looked forward to then end of the school day so he could pick up his granddaughter, Bug, after school. Jim's gentle and calm manner was a gift which he shared graciously with all who knew him. Jim's affection for his daughter, Jennifer, was unmatched and graciously & lovingly returned. Jim's eyes lit up and his smile demonstrated for all to see his love, pride and devotion to his wife, Cindy. Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 31st from 6 to 8 pm at the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Avenue, Loveland. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Maineville Cemetery immediately following the service. Special thanks to the CardioVascular ICU team at University of Cincinnati Hospital for giving exemplary care to Jim and answering the family's many questions. Our deepest gratitude to Dr Mahida and his team for going above and beyond with their excellent care and understanding of Jim and his family. Family suggests memorial contributions in Jim's memory be directed to Jim Testerman Athletic (JTA) Memorial Fund, C/O any LCNB to help supply athletic equipment to children in the area. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com