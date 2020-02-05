|
James Edward Condo Jr.
Cincinnati - James Edward Condo Jr., 70, passed away on February 4, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Jean (nee Laake); his children David (Monica) Condo, Rebecca (Scott) Reckers, and James Condo III; his grandchildren Caroline, Emily, and Amanda Reckers; his brothers Michael Condo and Tom Condo; and his sisters Mary Condo-DeRosa, Candis Condo, and Kathy Condo. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, from 1:00 - 3:30 PM at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 4:00 PM at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorial donations can be made to the Purcell Marian High School Scholarship Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020