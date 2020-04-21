Resources
James Edwin Brown

James Edwin Brown Obituary
James Edwin Brown

Florence - James Edwin Brown of Florence, KY passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Venice, FL. He was born June 24, 1934 to the late Elmer and Gladys (Hopkins) Brown, James served his country in the US Navy.

He was preceded in death by his brother George M. Brown. James is survived by his wife, Christine Brown; son Jerry (Penny) Brown; daughter Sonya (Tonya) Lambert; daughter Dawn (Art) Beck; grandchildren Kayne Brown, Michael Brown, Heather Clontz, Heidi Johnson, Travis Lambert, Brent Lambert, Thomas Haddox, and Amber Hillenbrand; 14 great grandchildren and many, many friends. James was loved by everyone.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Venice Regional Hospital. To share a memory of James or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
