James Elmer Thomas



Dry Ridge, KY - James Elmer Thomas, 91, of Dry Ridge, KY died Thursday October 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center - Florence. Born January 15, 1929 in Menifee County, KY, he was the son of the late Joseph Everett and Rena Neal Thomas.



On April 23, 1948 Jim was united in marriage to the former Elaine Steers; she survives. In 1946 he graduated from Dry Ridge High School. He proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict in the 11th Airborne Division of the U.S. Army and in the 188th Airborne Division Infantry Regiment where he was a paratrooper. For 37 years he was the State Farm Insurance Agent in Williamstown. Jim was very involved in his community and instrumental in mentoring the lives of many young people throughout Grant County and abroad. His many years of service to the Grant Co. Chamber of Commerce led to him being honored at the 2018 Annual Chamber Dinner and was recognized as Grant Co. Business Person of the Year in 1990. He served as the Chairman of the Board of Grant Co. Hospital; he was one of the founders of the Grant Co. Little League and for many years he was a Boy Scout scoutmaster. He currently was serving as the treasurer of Gideon's International - Grant Camp. He was a member of Dry Ridge Christian Church where he served as an Elder. Fishing and spending time at the lake with his grandchildren, whom affectionately loved him as "Poppaw", was one of his greatest joys.



Survivors, in addition to his wife of 72 years, Elaine, include two sons: Jim (Jill) Thomas of Dry Ridge, KY, Rick (Connie) Thomas of Fort Mitchell, KY; two daughters: Carolyn (Steve) Thompson of Dry Ridge, KY, Jennifer (Andrew) Kaiser of Stanford, KY; one brother: Cecil (Jan) Thomas of Ashburn, VA; two sisters: Fay (Marvin) Marksberry of Williamstown, KY and Sue (Csaba) Hegyzary of Bellevue, WA. Five grandchildren also survive: Jonathan (Kleo) Thomas, Meghan (Taylor) Houston, Alex Thompson, Macy Kaiser and Emma Kaiser, along with one great-grandson: Wells Houston. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Raymond Thomas, Melvin Thomas, Calvin Thomas and two sisters: Marie Kimball and Florence Peace.



Visitation will be Sunday October 18, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. at Stanley Funeral Homes (Williamstown location). A private funeral service will follow at 2:30 with Pastor Tim Polley officiating. Burial will follow in Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Gideon's International or Dry Ridge Christian Church, in care of Stanley Funeral Homes P.O.Box 130 Williamstown, KY 41097









