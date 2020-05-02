James Everett Keely



Cincinnati - James Everett Keely passed away peacefully Thursday morning, April 30th, at the age of 85. He leaves behind his wife Mary of 63 years, his brother Robert, his children Kim, Dee, and Kirk, 4 grandkids David, Taryn, Daniel and Julie, 9 great grandkids, and nieces and nephews. Jim was a long time Freemason and Shriner and served in the Navy. He worked as a Civil Engineer for 43 year at Cincinnati and Hamilton County Water Works.









