|
|
James F. Brady
Cincinnati - James F. Brady, 96, passed away on April 14, 2019. Loving husband of Margaret J. Brady. Beloved father of Patricia (John Becker) Brady, Cathleen (Jon) Brady-Iho, Kevin D. Brady, James T. Brady and Meg (Randy) Court Brady. Dear grandfather of Angela Santee, Ryan Brady, Laura Brady, Erin Bane, Ian Hammeran, Kelley Brady Hammeran, Sean Brady-Becker and Thomas Brady-Becker and great grandfather of 4. Dear brother of the late Jean Rich and the late John Brady. James was a WWII US Army Veteran, a MBA Graduate from the Harvard Business School, founder and owner of JF Brady Homes, past President of Ohio Home Builders Association, and Senior Life Director, National Home Builders Association. He had a charitable heart and was always there for his community. Memorial Mass of Eternal Rest will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM where family and friends may gather from 9:30 AM until time of mass at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W. Sharon Ave., Glendale, Ohio 45246. Inurnment is Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery, 171 Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason, Ohio 45040. In lieu of flowers family ask for contributions to CISE, Catholic Inner-City Schools Education Fund; 100 East 8th Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2019