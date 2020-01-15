|
James F. Mariol
Cincinnati - James Felix Mariol, 89, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. He was born to Vincent J. and Helen (nee Mennegay) Mariol on November 23, 1930, in Canton, OH. On, April 2, 1955, James married Laura Mary Bisbee. James was the "grandfather of industrial design" here in Cincinnati with his first company, Craftsman Designers in 1955, and later Design Alliance Inc., where he was the President and led a team of talented designers putting numerous cutting-edge products in motion. James is most famous for his design and engineering behind the much loved Little Tikes Cozy Coupe. James is survived by his wife of 65 of years, Laura Mary Mariol, children Tina Mariol, Jane (Ron) Stewart, John Mariol and Anthony (Allicia) Mariol, 9 of grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. James was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lucielle and brother David. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223) from 11AM until 1 PM when services will begin. James will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be directed to the Salvation Army. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
