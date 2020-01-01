|
James F. Stull
Union, KY - James F. Stull, 80, of Union, formerly of Newport, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his residence. He was a retired carpenter with Robbins Floor Company. He was the son of the late James H. and Hazel Stull. He was preceded in death by wife, Sally (Swearingen) Stull; daughter, Virjeania Ewing; sisters, Nellie Hulley and Edith Earls. James is survived by his son, James E. (Justin) Stull; daughters, Ruby Boles, Sally Peelman and Debbie Noble; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, William (Dorothy) Stull, Henry (Kay) Stull and Charles (Evonda) Stull; sisters, Charlotte Jones, Ethel (Bill) Carroll, Virginia Sandfoss, Mildred Schack and Hazel (Ralph) Skaggs. Visitation 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, January 5 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York St., Newport. Services 11:00 am on Monday, January 6 at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, New York 10018. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020