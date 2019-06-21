|
|
James F. Young
Westwood - Beloved husband of Janet (Hoffmann) Young. Loving father of David (Kathy), Daniel (Karen) and James (Martha) Young, Jenny (George) Mowl, Joan (Rick) Hawk, Patty (Bret) Palmer and the late Terrence and Ted Young. Devoted grandpa of 21. Great grandpa of 24. Died June 19, 2019 Age 93. Navy veteran of WWII & Korea. Family and friends are invited to attend Funeral Mass 10am Saturday at St. Catharine of Siena Church, Westwood. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery. For full obit check
www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 21, 2019