James Fannon
James "Jamie" Edward Fannon, age 53, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas, KY. He was a graduate of Newport High School. He always lived life to the fullest and enjoyed making people happy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice. He leaves behind to mourn Edward and Wanda Fannon, his cherished daughter, Erin; brother Mike (Kristin); two sisters Angela (Chris) Schroeder, Pamela (Roger), as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service for the family at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM to reminisce, grieve and support one another. Online condolences may be expressed at www.alliancefuneralhome.net
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019