Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Fannon


1966 - 2019
James Fannon Obituary
James Fannon

James "Jamie" Edward Fannon, age 53, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas, KY. He was a graduate of Newport High School. He always lived life to the fullest and enjoyed making people happy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice. He leaves behind to mourn Edward and Wanda Fannon, his cherished daughter, Erin; brother Mike (Kristin); two sisters Angela (Chris) Schroeder, Pamela (Roger), as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service for the family at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM to reminisce, grieve and support one another. Online condolences may be expressed at www.alliancefuneralhome.net
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019
