James Franklin Grigsby
Addyston - James Franklin "Jimmy" Grigsby, 92, Apr. 15, 2019, Addyston. Beloved husband of Ella Jean Grigsby (nee Lacey), devoted father of Jeffrey Grigsby (Nancy), Julie Weide (Danny) & the late Timothy Grigsby, loving grandfather of Shiloh Grigsby, Andrea Grigsby, Salem Weide & Brandon Thompson, gr. grandfather of Lily Reeves & Haley Haynes, beloved son of the late Violet (nee Slobohm) & Johnny Grigsby, dear brother Robert "Butch" Grigsby, Mary Lou Stutzman, Sharon Smith & the late John "Jack" Grigsby, Jerry Grigsby & Teddy Grigsby, also survived by many nieces & nephews. Mr. Grigsby was a US Army veteran of WWII. Visitation Mon., Apr. 22, 12 noon until time of service at 1:30 PM at Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH.www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019