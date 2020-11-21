1/
James Franklin Rader
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Franklin Rader

Covington - James Franklin Rader, 66, of Covington passed away on November 20, 2020. James proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Commissioned Kentucky Colonel, he was initiated into the regiment on July 20th, 2001 by Ernie Fletcher, then Governor of KY. He loved the volunteer work he did at the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum in Ft. Wright, KY. He taught the Confederate side of the Civil War. He served as a Kentucky Colonel in the 33rd Virginia Stonewall Brigade. He was also an artillery officer teaching cannon safety and practices.

James is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Nancy Caddell; daughter, Betty Lynn Rader Cook; and granddaughter, Mackenzie Aurora Cook. He was one of four brothers and five sisters. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to The James A. Ramage Civil War Museum, 1402 Highland Ave, Fort Wright, KY 41011.

Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved