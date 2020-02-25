|
James G. Farmer
Erlanger - James G. Farmer, 74 of Erlanger, KY (formerly Newport) passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth, Florence. James is preceded in death by his mother Mary E. Farmer, father Herschel B. Farmer, brothers David Farmer and Frank Farmer, and sister Audrey (Pat) Herthel (nee Farmer). James was a retired carpenter from Hosea Worldwide. He is survived by his wife Linda Farmer and children James L. (Kristi) Farmer of Newport and Susan Farmer of Taylor Mill. James was also a grandfather of three granddaughters and two grandsons, two great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons. James is also survived by his brothers Herschel (Carol) Farmer of Georgetown, Rick Farmer of Union, Mark Farmer of Covington, Jeff Farmer of Covington, John (Charlene) Farmer of Newport and Greg (Tammy) Farmer of Eastern, KY, sisters Nancy Fulmer of Newport, Mary Farmer of Covington, April Farmer of Covington, Pamela Farmer of Florence, Elizabeth Freed of Ryland and Barbara Farmer of Hebron, aunt Jackie Smith, 13 nieces, 15 nephews, 25 great nieces, 24 great nephews, 2 great great nieces and 1 great great nephew. Fares J. Radel, Newport serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020