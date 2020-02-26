Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Resources
More Obituaries for James Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James G. Farmer

Add a Memory
James G. Farmer Obituary
James G. Farmer

Erlanger - James G. Farmer, 74 of Erlanger, KY (formerly Newport) passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth, Florence. James is preceded in death by his mother Mary E. Farmer, father Herschel B. Farmer, brothers David Farmer and Frank Farmer, and sister Audrey (Pat) Herthel (nee Farmer). James was a retired carpenter from Hosea Worldwide. He is survived by his wife Linda Farmer and children James L. (Kristi) Farmer of Newport and Susan Farmer of Taylor Mill. James was also a grandfather of three granddaughters and two grandsons, two great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons. James is also survived by his brothers Herschel (Carol) Farmer of Georgetown, Rick Farmer of Union, Mark Farmer of Covington, Jeff Farmer of Covington, John (Charlene) Farmer of Newport and Greg (Tammy) Farmer of Eastern, KY, sisters Nancy Fulmer of Newport, Mary Farmer of Covington, April Farmer of Covington, Pamela Farmer of Florence, Elizabeth Freed of Ryland and Barbara Farmer of Hebron, aunt Jackie Smith, 13 nieces, 15 nephews, 25 great nieces, 24 great nephews, 2 great great nieces and 1 great great nephew. Fares J. Radel, Newport serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -