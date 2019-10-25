Services
Mueller Funeral Home - Mason
6791 Tylersville Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
513-398-9100
James McCarthy
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
5720 Hamilton Mason Rd
Liberty Township, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
5720 Hamilton Mason Rd
Liberty Township, OH
James G. McCarthy


1924 - 2019
James G. McCarthy Obituary
James G. McCarthy

West Chester - 95, passed October 24, 2019. Proud U.S. Navy World War II Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Charlene (nee Middendorf); devoted father of Bill (Guan) Menz, Michael D. McCarthy, David (Anna) McCarthy and Paul (Cathy) McCarthy; grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of 20. Visitation Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10AM until the Mass of Christian Burial Service at 11AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 5720 Hamilton Mason Rd, Liberty Twp, OH 45011. Memorials may be sent to Cincinnati Warbirds. Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
