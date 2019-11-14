|
|
James Gabriel
Cold Spring - James Milton Gabriel of Cold Spring died on November 12 at 83 years old. He leaves his wife Eleanor, sons Alan and Nathan, daughter Cynthia, brother Herman, and 5 grandchildren. Jim was a Navy medic in the Vietnam War. After his service he worked as an X-ray technician then as a biomedical technician until his 1995 retirement. He spent his free time fly fishing, growing vegetables, collecting coins, watching birds, joking with neighbors, and spoiling his pets. Visitation is at 1pm Friday, November 15, at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Fort Thomas, with a 2pm service immediately following.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019