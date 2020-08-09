1/1
James Garnett Alls
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Garnett Alls

Independence - James Garnett Alls, 93, of Independence, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 7, 2020. He was a WWII Navy veteran, submarine # 250 U.S.S Flier. James was a retired maintenance, engraving and printing employee with the U. S. Mint. He was a member of First Church of Christ, Burlington, also a Mason, Shriner, Scottish Rite, American Legion and Life member of the VFW.

Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Bernice Alls; his first wife Vivian Margarita Hughson and his step daughter Tammy Booth.

Survived by his wife Phyllis Appel Alls; daughters Sharon (Ray) Matthews and Jacqueline (Wayne) Kornegay; sons James (Cheryl) Alls and Malcolm (Priscilla) Alls; step daughter Dee (Ed) Mershon; step son Tab (Pam) Appel; his brother Gale (Evelyn) Alls; two grandsons Curtis Mathews and James Kornegay; Twelve granddaughters Crystal Hale, Amanda Mercier, Melina Downs, Melissa Cousins, Shannon Johnson, Nicole Kornegay, Kerry Palmer, Jennifer Gossett, Erin Alls, Chelsea Greer, Charlene Rhatican and Alexandria Burton; thirty great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Visitation 11 am - 1 pm followed by funeral at 1 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME INDEPENDENCE. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Jeffersonton, VA.

Memorials to First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd., Burlington, KY 41005

For online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com.

(Masks and social distancing is required.)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved