James Garnett Alls
Independence - James Garnett Alls, 93, of Independence, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 7, 2020. He was a WWII Navy veteran, submarine # 250 U.S.S Flier. James was a retired maintenance, engraving and printing employee with the U. S. Mint. He was a member of First Church of Christ, Burlington, also a Mason, Shriner, Scottish Rite, American Legion and Life member of the VFW.
Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Bernice Alls; his first wife Vivian Margarita Hughson and his step daughter Tammy Booth.
Survived by his wife Phyllis Appel Alls; daughters Sharon (Ray) Matthews and Jacqueline (Wayne) Kornegay; sons James (Cheryl) Alls and Malcolm (Priscilla) Alls; step daughter Dee (Ed) Mershon; step son Tab (Pam) Appel; his brother Gale (Evelyn) Alls; two grandsons Curtis Mathews and James Kornegay; Twelve granddaughters Crystal Hale, Amanda Mercier, Melina Downs, Melissa Cousins, Shannon Johnson, Nicole Kornegay, Kerry Palmer, Jennifer Gossett, Erin Alls, Chelsea Greer, Charlene Rhatican and Alexandria Burton; thirty great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Visitation 11 am - 1 pm followed by funeral at 1 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME INDEPENDENCE. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Jeffersonton, VA.
Memorials to First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd., Burlington, KY 41005
(Masks and social distancing is required.)