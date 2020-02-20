Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
James Gayle Smith

James Gayle Smith

Burlington - James Gayle Smith, 95, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his residence in Florence KY. James Gayle worked for the USPS for 25 years. He was a lifelong member and very active at Burlington Baptist Church, and served on the board at Burlington Cemetery. He loved to play and coach baseball and softball. He helped start Knothole Baseball in Boone County. He was a World War II veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents Earle and Pauline Smith, brother Joe Smith, and son Jerry Smith. He is survived by his wife Jewell Smith, sons Ronnie (Kathy) Smith, Carl (Lynn) Smith, Wayne (Becky) Smith and Don (Teresa) Smith. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10am to 12pm with funeral services to follow at Burlington Baptist Church. Burial will be held at Burlington Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Burlington Baptist Church 3031 Washington St, Burlington KY 41005. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
