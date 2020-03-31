Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gerrety
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gerrety

Add a Memory
James Gerrety Obituary
James Gerrety

Ft. Wright - Rev. James Patrick Gerrety, 88, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was a retired priest with the Diocese of Covington. Father Gerrety was a member of Sts. Boniface & James Church and the Knights of Columbus in Ludlow. He loved to travel and every year he would stop by the Biltmore Estate on his way to Pawleys Island, SC. He had a cabin in Carlisle, KY and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his nieces and nephews: Robert Gerrety, Theresa Sebastian, Jeanne Gebhart, Daniel Gerrety, Martin Gerrety; sister-in-law, Ruth Gerrety; 9 great nieces and nephews and 5 great great nieces and nephews. To protect the wellness of family and friends, the Mass of Christian Burial is private to the family. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sts. Boniface & James Church, 304 Oak Street, Ludlow, KY 41016 or The Alliance for Catholic Urban Education, 1125 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011-3115. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -