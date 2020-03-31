|
|
James Gerrety
Ft. Wright - Rev. James Patrick Gerrety, 88, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was a retired priest with the Diocese of Covington. Father Gerrety was a member of Sts. Boniface & James Church and the Knights of Columbus in Ludlow. He loved to travel and every year he would stop by the Biltmore Estate on his way to Pawleys Island, SC. He had a cabin in Carlisle, KY and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his nieces and nephews: Robert Gerrety, Theresa Sebastian, Jeanne Gebhart, Daniel Gerrety, Martin Gerrety; sister-in-law, Ruth Gerrety; 9 great nieces and nephews and 5 great great nieces and nephews. To protect the wellness of family and friends, the Mass of Christian Burial is private to the family. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sts. Boniface & James Church, 304 Oak Street, Ludlow, KY 41016 or The Alliance for Catholic Urban Education, 1125 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011-3115. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020