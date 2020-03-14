|
|
James Goforth
James Arnett Goforth, beloved husband of Ines Faye Goforth (nee Wyatt), loving father of Rodger Goforth and Terri (Paul) Mills, caring grandfather of James Goforth, Heather (Steven) Franks, Sarah (Aaron) Nemcic, Wyatt (Priscilla) Mills, Dylan (Dana) Mills and Spencer Mills. Great-grandfather of Cy, Grace and Jake Franks. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away March 13, 2020 at the age of 82. Visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 form 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 12 noon at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Tri-County Church of the Nazarene or Marysville Church of the Nazarene.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020