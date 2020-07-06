1/1
James "Jim" Gordon
Cincinnati - James "Jim" Gordon Wiatt passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2020. He was 92 years old. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty Ann (McKinley) Wiatt; his daughters Debbie (Steve) Engelbrecht, Vicky (Pete) Bigelow, and Amy (Bill) Mees; granddaughters Tracy, Amy, Tori, Lydia, Peri, Ellie and Lainey; and great-grandchildren Blake, Luke, and Lydia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Louise Wiatt, and an older brother Robert E. (Ann) Wiatt. A private graveside service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. Those who wish to honor Jim are encouraged to donate to the charity of their choice. To express sympathy and to learn more about Jim go to www.springgrove.org




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
