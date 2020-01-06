|
James "Patrick" Green
Morgan Twp. - James Patrick Green, devoted father of Kelly (Rick) Wenzel. Dear brother of Karen (Mike) Guidugli. Uncle of Tracy (Carl) Scheiner. Great uncle of Ryan and Evan Scheiner. Patrick passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 75. Visitation at Resurrection Church, 1750 1st Ave. Cincinnati on Friday (Jan 10) from 9:30am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020