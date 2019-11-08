|
James H. Bailey III
Sharonville - James H. III, beloved husband of Janet Bailey (nee Day). Devoted father of Dave Bailey. Brother of Gerry (Paul) Esz, William (Toni) Bailey, Charlie (Paula) Bailey and the late Darlene and Sandra. Brother-in-law Barbara (Dan) Kuhn. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved little buddy, his dog Brandy. Former Eagle Scout and member of U.S. Army and retired Fire Chief with the Village of Evendale after 34 years service. Member of Montgomery Masonic Lodge #94. Passed away Thursday Nov. 7, 2019 at age 83. Visitation Tuesday Nov. 12, from 11:30AM until Funeral Service at 1:00PM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019