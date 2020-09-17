James H. McCartt
Cincinnati - The family of James H. McCartt is saddened to announce his passing on September 2, 2020 following a lengthy battle with cancer. He spent his entire career in the printing industry and performing his job with honesty and integrity, but family was his true joy. He cared about people and never met a stranger. He will be remembered with a smile on his face and always being ready to go to lunch, watch sports or play golf. He will be missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years; Sheryl, his two sons; Michael (Crisy) and David (Marie), nine grandchildren; Ashley (Josh), Karley (Tyler), Michael, Joshua, Laura (Ryan), Cyndi, Christopher (Amber), Briana (Eddie) and Aric, and eight great-grandchildren; Camden, Stella, Bentley, Carter, Jaeden, Adelynn, Hayden and Kade. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of the doctors and nurses that cared for him through the years, with a special thanks to the staff at Hospice of Southwest Ohio for the exceptional care he was given during his final days. It is the family's wish that you make any donation to your favorite charity
.