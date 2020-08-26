James Helmers
CINCINNATI - Helmers, James "Jimmy", loving son of Earl and Leonora Helmers, devoted father of Eric (Alyssa) Helmers and cherished grandfather of Amaya. Dear brother of Debbie (Dick) Bosley, John Helmers, Barb (Mike) Thorp, Judy (Ed) Thomas, Steve (Jennifer) Helmers, Lisa (Jay) Litzinger, Mary Beth (Paul) Mohs, Peggy Hughes and Colleen (Brian Brady) Ernst. Also survived by 17 nieces and nephews, 30 great nieces and nephews, and other caring relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Bayley Place for all of their care. Jimmy was also an Elder High School graduate, class of 1973. Passed away August 25, 2020 at the age of 65. Visitation Monday August 31 at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238 from 9:30 AM until celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Bayley Adult Day Program 401 Farrell Ct. Cincinnati, Ohio 45233 or Elder High School 3900 Vincent Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45205. www.meyergeiser.com
.