Services
St Catherine of Siena Church
1803 N Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
James Henry Deavy

Fort Thomas - James Henry Deavy, 78, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Monday, February 24th at his residence. He was a loving husband, dedicated father, and grandfather. Jim loved spending time with his family and friends. He was the Human Resource Director with the Cincinnati Enquirer and Regional HR Manager for Gannett Newspapers. Jim served on several committees for the Diocese of Covington and was also active in his parish. Jim enjoyed reading, particularly the subjects of history and religion and enjoyed all things Irish. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Deavy; daughter, Michelle Deavy; sister, Patricia Noll and brother-in-law, Louis Noll. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou (nee. Beiting) Deavy; son, David (Lisa) Deavy and granddaughter, Marisa Deavy. Visitation will be held from 9-10:15 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 29th at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Ft. Thomas. Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the Father Ralph Beiting Appalachian Mission Center, 524 South Highway 3, Louisa, KY 41230 or Masses offered for his remembrance. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
