Wilder - James Henry "Jim" Stulz, 70, of Wilder, passed away on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati. He was retired from Andrews Laser Works, Wilder where he worked as a Parts Technician. Jim grew up in Newport, Kentucky and graduated from Newport Catholic High School. He met his wife through friends and was married for 41 years. Jim was a dedicated and loving father but especially treasured his role as Grandpa. He took joy in helping others and made friends wherever he went. Jim volunteered with the Southgate and Highland Heights, KY fire departments and was a soccer coach for many years. We all knew Jim for his dry sense of humor, witty sarcasm and funny stories. He lived his life being stubborn, refusing to follow doctors' orders and raising hell for all of his seven decades. Jim enjoyed train rides, antique cars, watching "The History Channel" & "Two and a Half Men", eating at White Castles, Frisch's & Dixie Chili and playing cards while laughing with family & friends until the day he died. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill & Bernice (nee. Romp) Stulz and brother, Ray (Jennifer) Stulz. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Stulz (nee. Geiman); daughter, Holli (Mike) Daniels; son, Keagan Stulz; 3 grandchildren: Aydan, Ryan & Emma Daniels; sister, Janet (Lou) Wolff and Larry (Linda) Stulz. A Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Friday, October 25th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 26th at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring with the reception to follow in Kelly Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Southgate Fire Dept., 128 Electric Ave., Southgate, KY 41071 or the Central Campbell County Fire Dept., 4113 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019