James J. Burns
Delhi Township - James J. Burns, Beloved husband of the late Rose F. Burns (Nee Aloisio) for over 50 years. Devoted father of Patricia Burns, Rose (Mitch) Lambert, Mary (Gary) Leesman and Robert (Brenda) Burns. Devoted grandfather of Dan (Naomi), Joe (Gina), Tim (Linda) Kirk, Katie (Kevin) Glenney, Bob (Jamie) Leesman, Lauren (Josh) Jordan, Lindsey (Shane) Hutton, Angie (Pat) Keller, Danielle Burns and of 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Robert J. Burns. Passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 97 years of age. Visitation at Bayley Place, on FRIDAY from 12:30 PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or to Bayley Place, 990 Bayley Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45233. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019