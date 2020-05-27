James J. "Jim" Diskin
James J. "Jim" Diskin, 70, of Covington, KY passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was a retired ambulance driver with the Covington Fire Department with more than 25 years of service. Jim was a member of St. Benedict Parish, the St. Benedict Holy Name Society, St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Benedict Church and President of the Mother of God Cemetery Board of Directors. He was preceded in death by his parents: Walt and Rita Diskin. Jim is survived by his sister: Sue Payne and nephew Zack Payne. A Memorial will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Church, 338 East 17th Street, Covington, KY 41014. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
