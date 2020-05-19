James J. Sakelos
1930 - 2020
James J. Sakelos

Cincinnati - James "Jeemy" Sakelos, also known as "Big Jim" passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 at the age of 89, after successful and ongoing battles with cancer and heart disease. Beloved husband of the late Despina Sakelos (nee Valen); devoted father of John and Kathy (nee Fischer) Sakelos, the late Mary Barnhart, Irene (Matt Manson) Sakelos, and Nick and Mark Bowers-Sakelos; and loving grandfather of Maria (Mitch) Elliott, Jacob Sakelos, Katie Barnhart, and Ian Barnhart. Jeemy was an uncle, cousin, and friend to many. He was predeceased by his brother Nick J. Sakelos. Jim was born on July 2, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late John N. and Pauline (nee Duris) Sakelos.

After serving as a Mess Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, he channeled his zest for life and for people by devoting his entire career to the creation and success of several iconic Cincinnati establishments, including the Tally Ho Cafe, King's Row Lounge, Busy Bee Restaurant & Lounge, and Sorrento's Restaurant and Piano Lounge. His greatest gifts were his ability to fight for what was right, to root for the underdog, and to maintain a mischievous sense of humor to the very end. Those who knew him loved him deeply, and he truly will be missed. May his memory be eternal.

Visitation will be 10:00am - Noon and Funeral Service at Noon on Friday, 05/22/2020, at the Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241, practicing social distancing. Interment will occur immediately after at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (Finneytown, Ohio) or The Parkinson's Foundation.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
MAY
22
Service
12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
